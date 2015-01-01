|
Azimi AM, Connolly EJ. Child Maltreat. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
35001675
Child maltreatment is a pervasive social problem often perpetuated by family members and is related to a wide array of negative life outcomes. Although substance use is an outcome commonly associated with experiences of child maltreatment, not all individuals who experience maltreatment struggle with such issues. Many individuals can positively adapt to experiences of maltreatment based on levels of resilience and susceptibility. Research suggests that genetic differences may partly explain why negative outcomes develop for some, but not for others. Few studies have examined the extent to which genetic and environmental factors influence the longitudinal association between child maltreatment and varying forms of substance use, leaving a fundamental gap in our current understanding of this association. The current study aims to address this gap by analyzing a sample of twins from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health).
genetics; childhood maltreatment; marijuana use; siblings