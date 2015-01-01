Abstract

Datura stramonium (also called thorn apple or Jimson weed) is a plant that contains atropine, scopolamine, and hyoscyamine, giving it anticholinergic effects when consumed. We report the case of a 32-year-old male in Qatar who intentionally ingested seeds from Jimson weed mixed with milk. The patient became severely confused and delirious, eventually requiring admission to the intensive care unit (ICU) for two days for management. The patient was discharged safely with no complications afterward. The case is unique in that Jimson weed is not common in Qatar, and due to the adverse effects of this plant, this case serves to highlight to both the general population and healthcare professionals the effects of ingestion and the appropriate management plan for toxicity caused by Jimson weed.

