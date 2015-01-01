|
Oliphant J, Nicolson B, Coomarasamy C, Foley C, Laking A. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2021; 86: e102301.
34999298
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to report on the prevalence of genital findings documented in women attending a forensic examination following an allegation of recent sexual assault. A secondary aim was to investigate for any associations between genital findings and variables related to population demographics and clinical factors. STUDY DESIGN: A retrospective review of clinical records was undertaken for 593 women, aged between 17 and 45 years of age, who underwent a forensic examination within 72 h following an alleged sexual assault at the Pohutukawa clinic, adult Sexual Abuse Assessment and Treatment Service (SAATS) in Auckland, New Zealand over a four-year period. Statistical analysis to examine for any associations between any documented genital findings and subject variables was performed.
Injury; Women; Sexual assault; Forensic examination; Genital skin; Sexual health