Harrison C, Parekh V. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2022; 86: e102303.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jflm.2022.102303

34999299

Patients with underlying psychiatric conditions are vulnerable to the experience of sexual violence. Barriers and facilitators to disclosure exist, at the level of the individual, healthcare system, legal system and society in general. Management requires a trauma-informed approach with a focus on avoidance of stigma, optimisation of pre-existing psychiatric conditions and appropriate treatment of psychological sequalae. Preventive strategies by the patient, practitioner and healthcare system, may assist to reduce the risk of future sexual violence.


Forensic medicine; Mental disorders; Patient advocacy; Sex offences; Sexual trauma

