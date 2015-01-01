Abstract

Traditionally, sexual assault nurse examiner training focuses on examination skills and evidence collection. Gathering history and supporting the patient in a trauma-informed approach are equally important components of postassault care. Simulation is an established tool in healthcare education; however, there is limited research on applying simulation to the training of sexual assault nurse examiners. The Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner Recruitment and Retention program developed and delivered standardized patient-simulated scenarios to teach elements of trauma-informed sexual assault interviews. Simulation allowed trainees the opportunity to practice interviews and receive direct feedback from the standardized patient actor and experienced examiners. Evaluation results showed that learners valued this opportunity, endorsing that it improved their ability to conduct a forensic interview. This innovative program introduced a framework for training new examiners on trauma-informed interview techniques, using standardized patients.

