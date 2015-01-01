Abstract

Violence and microaggressions against the LGBTQ+ community from those outside of the community is commonly known and understood within academic literature. However, there is limited comprehensive knowledge about violence and microaggressions that occur within LGBTQ+ communities. This scoping review helps to fill this gap in knowledge, analyzing and synthesizing 18 research articles published in English language scholarly journals all of which have been published between 2010 and 2020. Online databases ProQuest, SAGE Journals, Google Scholar, Taylor and Francis Journals, Scopus, Informit, Project MUSE, PubMed, and EBSCOhost were utilized to search for existing literature on ingroup LGBTQ+ microaggression. The found literature focused on power dynamics within the LGBTQ+ community and how that power has enabled subgroups within the community to enact microaggression on one another. We found that ingroup microaggressions experienced by members of the LGBTQ+ community are a result of dominant norms that give certain groups power over another.

Language: en