|
Citation
|
Lenk-Adusoo M, Hürden L, Tohvre R, Tretjakov I, Evert L, Haring L. J. Ment. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa Healthcare)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35001762
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: To enhance patient aggression management efficacy and to reduce the use of coercive interventions in inpatient psychiatric care, it is important to know the attitudes of all involved parties towards the aggression and its management. AIMS: This study aimed to explore attitudes of the psychiatrists, nurses and inpatients toward the causes and management of patient aggression in Estonian psychiatric clinics. A frequency of aggressive behaviour experienced by professionals, the relationships between the attitudes, participation in coercion, and a frequency of aggression, were also identified.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aggression in psychiatry; Aggression management; attitudes towards aggression; psychiatric care