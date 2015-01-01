Abstract

BACKGROUND: To enhance patient aggression management efficacy and to reduce the use of coercive interventions in inpatient psychiatric care, it is important to know the attitudes of all involved parties towards the aggression and its management. AIMS: This study aimed to explore attitudes of the psychiatrists, nurses and inpatients toward the causes and management of patient aggression in Estonian psychiatric clinics. A frequency of aggressive behaviour experienced by professionals, the relationships between the attitudes, participation in coercion, and a frequency of aggression, were also identified.



METHODS: To assess attitudes towards the causes and management of patient aggression, the Management of Aggression and Violence Attitude Scale was implemented.



RESULTS: The survey comprised of 63 psychiatrists, 197 nurses and 199 inpatients. The patients and the professionals had similar as well as different attitudes toward aggression and its management. Patients expected professionals to take a more personal approach when aggression occurs; in some cases, allowing the patients to deal with negative emotions on their own but, if necessary, isolating or restraining the violent people.



CONCLUSIONS: There is a need of training programs that focus on dealing patient aggression to foster a culture of safe, patient-centred care and to reduce aggression in psychiatric clinics.

