Abstract

BACKGROUND: Forensic nursing is a specialty deployed in patient care areas, including emergency departments, intensive care units, labor and delivery suites, and psychiatric units treating persons who have suffered trauma from a violent or criminal act. The recognition of violence-related injuries in patients presenting to health care facilities is critical to an appropriate care trajectory. These patients require specialized resources beyond the treatment of physical injuries to include psychosocial and legal care that supports patient recovery and pursuit of criminal justice.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study is to obtain a broad view of current forensic knowledge and training for emergency nurses working in U.S. emergency departments and to identify gaps in nursing skills and practice such that appropriate education can be developed for this nursing specialty.



METHODS: The study was conducted using a quantitative exploratory, descriptive approach via an emailed cross-sectional survey sent to a convenience sample of U.S. emergency nurses.



RESULTS: A total of 43,775 emails were sent out to members of the Emergency Nurses Association. Of that group, 2,493 recipients opened the email, and 1,824 completed the survey, resulting in a total response rate of 4% and a 73% response rate from those who opened the email. Few respondents self-reported competence in the care of patients who experienced child abuse (13.1%), elder abuse (12.4%), interpersonal violence (17.6%), sexual assault (19.2%), human trafficking (7.4%), developmental challenges (7.2%), strangulation (12.5%), or who were suspected of committing a violent crime (11.4%).



CONCLUSIONS: There is a compelling need to expand forensic education to advance knowledge and skill acquisition in emergency nursing practice and provide staff with additional resources that support a holistic trauma-informed approach to patient care.

Language: en