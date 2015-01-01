Abstract

Firearms are the most common means of suicide death in the US.1 Major medical associations recommend health care providers counsel at-risk patients to limit firearm access.2 However, no national practice recommendations exist for implementing standardized firearm access screening.3 Health care systems more commonly rely on clinicians to ask patients about firearm access and ownership at their discretion.3 In 2015, Kaiser Permanente Washington added the question, "Do you have access to guns? (yes/no)," to a standard mental health (MH) monitoring questionnaire to support suicide risk identification and safety planning.4 Our objective was to evaluate whether and how suicide decedents who received ambulatory care answered the question about firearm access in the year prior to death...

