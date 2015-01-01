|
Mokhtar AS, Muslimin M, Mat-Saat AY, Ghazali ARM, Ismail AK, Abdul-Aziz NM. Trop. Biomed. 2021; 38(4): 568-577.
(Copyright © 2021, Malaysian Society of Parasitology and Tropical Medicine)
35001923
We report two confirmed human bite cases by Lactrodectus geometricus , also known as the brown widow spider. These are the first reported bite envenomation incidents by L. geometricus in Malaysia. The incidents occurred in Tawau, Sabah and Paka, Terengganu.
