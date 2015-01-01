SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mokhtar AS, Muslimin M, Mat-Saat AY, Ghazali ARM, Ismail AK, Abdul-Aziz NM. Trop. Biomed. 2021; 38(4): 568-577.

We report two confirmed human bite cases by Lactrodectus geometricus , also known as the brown widow spider. These are the first reported bite envenomation incidents by L. geometricus in Malaysia. The incidents occurred in Tawau, Sabah and Paka, Terengganu.

Both men were bitten on their ear while putting on motorcycle helmets. The spiders appeared to have nested in the helmets. The dead specimens were collected and sent to the Invertebrate and Vertebrate Neurobiology Laboratory, Department of Parasitology, Universiti Malaya for identification. The species identity was confirmed by DNA barcoding.


