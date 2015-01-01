Abstract

BACKGROUND: The negative effects of bullying, discrimination, harassment, and sexual harassment (BDHS) on well-being and productivity of surgical residents in training have been well documented. Despite this, little has changed over the past decade and these behaviors continue. The purpose of this study was to determine the prevalence of each abusive behavior experienced by residents, identify the perpetrators, and examine the reporting tendency.



METHODS: A systematic review of articles published between 2010 and 2020 in the MEDLINE, EMBASE, and Cochrane databases was performed following PRISMA guidelines. The following search terms were used: bullying, harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination, abuse, residency, surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, otolaryngology, obstetrics, gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, and training.



RESULTS: Twenty-five studies with 29,980 surgical residents were included. Sixty-three percent, 43, 29, and 27% of surgical residents experienced BDHS, respectively. Female residents reported experiencing all BDHS behaviors more often. Thirty-seven percent of resident respondents reported burnout, and 33% reported anxiety/depression. Attending surgeons, followed by senior co-residents, were the most common perpetrators. Seventy-one percent did not report the behavior to their institution. Fifty-one percent stated this was due to fear of retaliation. Of those who reported their experiences, 56% stated they had a negative experience reporting.



CONCLUSION: Our review demonstrates high prevalence rates of BDHS experienced by residents during surgical training, which have been associated with burnout, anxiety, and depression. The majority of residents did not report BDHS due to fear of retaliation. Residency programs need to devise methods to have a platform for residents to safely voice their complaints.

