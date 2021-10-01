|
Citation
Hervé MJ, Maurice V, Gamon L, Rusconi Serpa S, Trojan D, Guedeney N, Tereno S, Guedeney A, Myquel M, Fernández A, Raynaud JP, Poinso F, Maury M, Purper-Ouakil D, Picot MC. Encephale (1974) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Masson Editeur)
DOI
PMID
35012897
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Several studies have shown that in young children, behavioural and/or emotional disorders are more difficult to manage than regulatory disorders. Moreover, data are lacking on outcome predictive factors. This article presents a short synthesis of previous research about outcome predictive factors in child psychiatry. It also describes the protocol of a longitudinal observational European multicentre study the main objective of which was to identify predictive factors of behavioural and emotional disorder outcome in toddlers after parent-child psychotherapy. The secondary objectives were to study predictive factors of the outcome in parents (anxiety/depression symptoms) and parent-child relationship.
Language: en
Keywords
Outcome; Alliance thérapeutique; Devenir; Facteurs prédictifs; Parent-child psychotherapy; Predictive factors; Psychothérapie parent-enfant; Therapeutic alliance; Toddlers disorders; Troubles du jeune enfant