Vianez A, Marqués A, Simões de Almeida R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(1): e464.
Virtual reality exposure therapy (VRET) is an emerging treatment for people diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) due to the limited accessibility of psychotherapies. This research aims to determine the guidelines for developing a Virtual Reality-War Scenario program for Armed Forces veterans with PTSD and encompasses two studies: Study 1, a systematic electronic database review; Study 2, a focus group of twenty-two Portuguese Armed Forces veterans.
post-traumatic stress disorder; virtual reality; exposure therapy; military veterans