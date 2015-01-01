Abstract

Oxford Mental Illness and Violence (OxMIV) addresses the need in mental health services for a scalable, transparent and valid tool to predict violent behaviour in patients with severe mental illness. However, external validations are lacking. Therefore, we have used a Dutch sample of general psychiatric patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders (N = 637) to evaluate the performance of OxMIV in predicting interpersonal violence over 3 years. The predictors and outcome were measured with standardized instruments and multiple sources of information. Patients were mostly male (n = 493, 77%) and, on average, 27 (SD = 7) years old. The outcome rate was 9% (n = 59). Discrimination, as measured by the area under the curve, was moderate at 0.67 (95% confidence interval 0.61-0.73). Calibration-in-the-large was adequate, with a ratio between predicted and observed events of 1.2 and a Brier score of 0.09. At the individual level, risks were systematically underestimated in the original model, which was remedied by recalibrating the intercept and slope of the model. Probability scores generated by the recalibrated model can be used as an adjunct to clinical decision-making in Dutch mental health services.

Language: en