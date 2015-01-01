Abstract

PURPOSE: Optimal cognitive performance might prevent vehicle accidents. Identifying time-related circadian and homeostatic parameters having an impact on cognitive performance of drivers may be crucial to optimize drivers' performance.



METHODS: In this prospective study conducted on bus drivers, two drivers alternated driving during a 24-h round trip and were accompanied by an interviewer. Each driver was tested using Karolinska Sleepiness Scale (KSS) and the reversed digit span Wechsler Working Memory test before the start of his shift and then every 6 h during a "work/driving" day. Psychomotor Vigilance Task (PVT) was assessed before and after the journey. Linear mixed model was used to explore the factors affecting cognitive performance and sleepiness in univariate and multivariate analysis.



RESULTS: Among 35 bus drivers, the effect of time of day on working memories was statistically significant (p = 0.001), with the lowest working memory scores at 04:00 am (± 1). The highest score of subjective sleepiness was also at 04:00 am (± 1). The time on task parameter affected sleepiness significantly (p = 0.024) and sleepiness was significantly associated with decreased working memory. Psychomotor Vigilance Task reaction time mean and the number of minor lapses were significantly increased after the journey, which suggested decreased vigilance. In multivariable analysis, a longer interval between the beginning of working hours and testing time (B (95% CI) = 15.25 (0.49 to 30), p = 0.043) was associated with higher (i.e., slower) PVT reaction time mean.



CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest that optimizing bus drivers' working schedules may improve drivers' sleepiness and cognitive performance and thus increase road safety.

