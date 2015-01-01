SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Di Virgilio P, De Page L, Titeca P. J. Forensic Psychol. Res. Pract. 2021; 21(4): 301-316.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/24732850.2021.1874975

Countertransference can instigate poor or even iatrogenic treatment effects. This study investigated the extent to which psychotic symptoms, inpatient violence and disruptive behavior, and psychopathic/antisocial personality traits are associated with countertransference. Eighty-nine patients with psychotic disorders in a forensic medium-secure unit were assessed twice for countertransference using the Therapist Response Questionnaire. We found that psychopathic/antisocial personality traits had a larger impact on countertransference in patients than did psychotic symptoms and inpatient violence and behavior. Although differences existed between psychologists/psychiatrists and nursing personnel, all patient-related variables were associated with increased negative countertransference and decreased positive countertransference. Differences in association magnitude and clinical implications are discussed.


Countertransference; inpatient violence; psychopathy; psychosis; therapist Response Questionnaire

