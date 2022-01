Abstract

OBJECTIVES:Evaluate the relationship between the opioid epidemic and homicide rates in the United States.



METHODS:A county-level cross-sectional analysis covering the period 1999 to 2015. The race-specific homicide rate and the race-specific opioid-related overdose death rate are regressed on demographic, social, and economic covariates.



RESULTS:The race-specific opioid-related overdose death rate is positively associated with race-specific homicide rates, net of controls. The results are generally robust across alternative samples and model specifications.



CONCLUSIONS:We interpret the results as reflecting the violent dynamics of street drug markets, although more research is needed to draw definitive conclusions about the mechanisms linking opioid demand and homicide.

Language: en