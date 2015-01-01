SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pierce H, Jones MS. J. Res. Crime Delinq. 2022; 59(1): 3-43.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00224278211003227

OBJECTIVE:The purposes of this study are twofold. First, we explore how the accumulation, timing, and duration of ACEs influences youth delinquency. Second, because few studies to date have examined how the effect of ACEs may vary among different groups, we explore how these patterns may vary by gender.

METHODS:Analyses were based on data from the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study (FFCW), which employs a national sample of urban-born, at-risk youth.

RESULTS:The results showed that as the number of early ACEs experienced incrementally increases, the likelihood of youth reporting delinquent behavior also increases, even after adjusting for recent adversity. Moreover, exposure to early ACEs that are high but late, intermittent, or chronically high significantly increase the risk of youth participating in delinquency. Our results also indicate that ACEs are significantly related to delinquency for girls, but not for boys.

CONCLUSIONS:Prevention and intervention efforts should screen for ACEs?especially in early childhood. Given that the accumulation, timing, and duration of ACE exposure is linked to youth delinquency, interventions that target ACEs early may have greater success at reducing delinquency. Moreover, prevention programs need to consider gender-specific responses to ACEs and gender-specific intervention strategies.


Language: en

adverse childhood experiences; delinquency; gender; youth

