|
Citation
|
Antunes MJL, Manasse M. J. Res. Crime Delinq. 2022; 59(1): 82-127.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES:Explanations of community violence traditionally reflect a social disorganization perspective, suggesting that neighborhood characteristics affect crime via the intervening mechanism of informal social control. Drawing on Agnew?s Macro Strain Theory [MST], we argue that neighborhood characteristics 1) also affect macro-level crime for reasons related to aggregated strain and 2) condition the relationship between micro-level strains and individual violent offending.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
criminological theory; general strain theory; neighborhoods; social disorganization; strain theories; youth violence