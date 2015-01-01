|
Citation
Barbi W, Sonawane RS, Singh P, Kumar S, Kumar BR, Arora A. J. Pharm. Bioallied. Sci. 2021; 13(Suppl 2): S1705-S1708.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
35018059
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Oral cavity may be considered a pivotal focal point in physical assault or abuse because of its implication in communication and nutrition. Dentists trained in a child abuse curriculum can provide valuable information and assistance to physicians about oral and dental aspects of child abuse and neglect. The present study was conducted to evaluate the orofacial features of children between the age group of 5-16 years suspected to be victims of child abuse/neglect.
Language: en
Keywords
child abuse; fracture; sexual abuse; Avulsion; laceration; neglect