Abstract

In 2009 the Swedish Paediatric Society carried out a national survey that examined the training of paediatric specialty registrars concerning child abuse and neglect. The survey was repeated in 2016. Both surveys highlighted considerable deficits. In 2020 a slightly revised version of the original survey was sent to training leads for paediatrics and paediatric surgery in Sweden. The results showed that most paediatric specialty registrars received their clinical training in social paediatrics with actual patients. Most of the clinics cooperated with a Children's Advocacy Centre ("Barnahus" in Swedish) and some were situated in an area with a Child Protection Team. Similar results were obtained for specialty registrars in paediatric surgery. Our survey shows that the training has partly improved and that university hospital clinics perform better than other paediatric clinics. Major educational investments are needed to obtain an equivalent education throughout the country.

Language: sv