Sizelove C, Clark-Ott D. J. Nurs. Educ. 2022; 61(1): e58.
School shootings are one of the most horrific disaster scenarios a professional can encounter; four of the 20 deadliest mass shootings in history occurred at schools (Dillinger, 2019). While locations and circumstances varied, the outcomes were similar: vulnerable populations in seemingly secure settings were attacked, resulting in trauma and death. Nurse educators have a responsibility and duty to prepare tomorrow's nurses for unthinkable disasters like school shootings.
