Citation
Lecamwasam D, Gupta N, Battersby M. J. Behav. Health Serv. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Association of Behavioral Healthcare Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Mental health care planning is an important part of holistic, patient-centred care provision. Rural older adults represent a vulnerable population with unique and complex care needs requiring robust care planning approaches. This study's aim was to audit care plan documentation for rural older Australians against quality standards. A retrospective review of the care plans from electronic case records was performed for all patients who were 65 years or older and managed by rural community mental health teams over a 12-month period. 72.1% of patients had a care plan available. Multiple assessment areas were sparsely documented, such as cognition (32%), self-harm risk assessments (29.8%), visual impairment (5.5%), hearing issues (5%) and Advance Care Directives (35.4%). This study highlighted the need for the development and implementation of a care plan template specific to rural older patients. Further research into care planning processes and barriers to implementation is also required for this population.
Language: en