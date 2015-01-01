Abstract

Research on of the educational impacts of sexual violence among undergraduate students indicates that sexual violence may affect students' engagement and attitudes towards postsecondary life. The present study addressed this and examined academic and social engagement on campus among female students in Canada who had experienced sexual violence. A total of 923 participants completed an online survey investigating educational outcomes associated with sexual violence or sexual coercion. The results showed that experiencing sexual violence for undergraduate women was related to lower and more negative perceptions of school importance and academic support, lower levels of engagement in university life and higher levels of school avoidance. This study expanded previous findings on student performance and retention and revealed the importance of addressing academic engagement for undergraduate students who had experienced sexual violence.



KEYWORDS: sexual violence, education, academic engagement

Language: en