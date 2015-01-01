SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kaiser JM. West New Engl Law Rev 2021; 43(1): 167-187.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Massachusetts law governing child custody recognizes the damaging effect that witnessing domestic violence can have on a child. Accordingly, the law requires courts to give special attention to the effects of domestic violence on a child when determining custody. An unintended consequence of this scrutiny is that parents who have been the victims of domestic violence can lose custody, or even their parental rights, for failing to protect children from witnessing their abuse. This result can be prevented by requiring courts to apply the same level of attention to the effects of domestic violence when removing a child from an abused parent as they do when placing a child with an abusive parent.

Available: https://digitalcommons.law.wne.edu/lawreview/vol43/iss1/7


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print