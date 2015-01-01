Abstract

E-scooters are the fastest growing mode of micro-mobility with important environmental benefits. However, there are serious concerns about injuries caused by e-scooter accidents. Falls due to poor road surface conditions are a common cause of injury in e-scooter riders, and head injuries are one of the most common and concerning injuries in e-scooter falls. However, the head-ground impact biomechanics in e-scooter falls and its relationship with e-scooter speed and design, road surface conditions and wearing helmets remain poorly understood. To address some of these key questions, we predicted the head-ground impact force and velocity of e-scooter riders in different falls caused by potholes. We used multi-body dynamics approach to model a commercially available e-scooter and simulate 180 falls using human body models. We modelled different pothole sizes to test whether the pothole width and depth influences the onset of falls and head-ground impact velocity and force. We also tested whether the e-scooter travelling speed has an influence on the head-ground impact velocity and force. The simulations were carried out with three human body models to ensure that the results of the study are inclusive of a wide range of rider sizes. For our 10 in. diameter e-scooter wheels, we found a sudden increase in the occurrence of falls when the pothole depth was increased from 3 cm (no falls) to 6 cm (41 falls out of 60 cases). When the falls occurred, we found a head-ground impact force of 13.2 ± 3.4kN, which is larger than skull fracture thresholds. The head-ground impact speed was 6.3 ± 1.4 m/s, which is the same as the impact speed prescribed in bicycle helmet standards. All e-scooter falls resulted in oblique head impacts, with an impact angle of 65 ± 10° (measured from the ground). Decreasing the e-scooter speed reduced the head impact speed. For instance, reducing the e-scooter speed from 30 km/h to 20 km/h led to a 14% reduction in the mean impact speed and 12% reduction in the mean impact force, as predicted by the models. The models also showed that the median male riders were sustaining higher head-ground impact force and speed compared with the small female and large male riders. The findings of this study can assist authorities and e-scooter hiring companies to take more informed actions about road surface conditions and speed limits. These results can also help define representative impact test conditions for assessing the performance of helmets used by e-scooter riders in order to reduce head and brain injuries in e-scooter falls.

