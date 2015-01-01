SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Young LB, Timko C, Pulido RD, Tyler KA, Simpson JL, Meeks M, Grant KM. J. Loss Trauma 2021; 26(2): 153-165.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15325024.2020.1740426

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Among veterans, sexual trauma's associations with addiction problems and treatment effectiveness are unclear. Veterans at three Midwest Veterans Affairs treatment sites were interviewed at baseline (NBL = 193) and six-month follow-up (NFU = 137) using the Life Events Checklist (LEC) and Addiction Severity Index-Lite (ASI-L). Those with sexual trauma had more severe baseline drug use, medical, and psychiatric status. Treatment improved all domains except employment and legal, but drug use and psychiatric disparities remained at follow-up. A family and social disparity emerged, and was the only follow-up domain predicted by sexual trauma (β = 0.21, p < 0.05).


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol; drugs; sexual trauma; substance use disorder; veteran

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print