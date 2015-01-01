|
Citation
|
Kassing F, Alvis L, Hill RM, Kaplow JB. J. Loss Trauma 2021; 26(4): 352-365.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The current study examined how polytraumatization classes predicted mental health outcomes among a sample of treatment-seeking, traumatized, and bereaved youth. A latent class analysis identified that a four-class model with the following classes fit the data best: Violence-Exposed, characterized by exposure to community violence and bereavement by homicide (11.1%), Polytrauma, characterized by exposure to multiple types of trauma (16.5%), Long-Term Illness Bereavement, characterized by bereavement by long-term illness (21.1%), and Sudden Bereavement, characterized by bereavement by short-term illness or accident (51.3%). Preliminary analyses identified older children in the Polytrauma class, more girls in the Long-Term Bereavement class, and more Black youth in the Violence-Exposed class. The Polytrauma class was characterized by higher rates of posttraumatic stress symptoms; however, classes did not differ significantly on maladaptive grief, depression, or suicidality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bereavement; grief; Polytraumatization; trauma; youth