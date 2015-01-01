Abstract

During second- and third-degree eyelid sulfuric acid burns, many surgeons prefer to wait until primary wound separation occurs before grafting. However, this approach may miss the chance to recover the eyelids and can cause ectropion, resulting in delayed eyeball healing with exposure keratitis. We propose that early eyelid release and grafting makes a significant difference in long-term outcomes and improves eyeball healing. Here, we present the case of a woman who presented second- and third-degree burns of the eyelids secondary to physical domestic assault with acid, who had an early surgical management with a full-thickness skin graft. Ten days after surgery, we found that the graft had survived totally, and the donor site of the right arm had already healed. Eyelids were successfully grafted and the functions of both eyelids were well recovered, allowing complete cover of the eyeball. Two months after surgery, functional and cosmetic results were satisfying, with no postoperative lagophthalmos or difficulties with exposure-related problems. Case reports of eyelid chemical burns are very few. No specific and codified management of eyelid chemical burns was found in the literature search. This case report demonstrated that a multidisciplinary approach led by both ophthalmologists and plastic surgeons must be decided early (<6h) in order to achieve synergistic and coordinated management between the eye and the eyelid. There is a significant improvement in ocular healing with early excision and grafting of eyelids after sulfuric acid burn.

Language: en