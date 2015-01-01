Abstract

Wild mushroom poisoning has been recognized as a global problem threatening human health. In this study, we aimed to explore characteristics of wild mushroom poisoning in Zhejiang province, China. From 2016 to 2018, 429 cases of wild mushroom poisoning were reported, and among them, there were 2 deaths and 84 hospitalizations, with the incidence of 0.2526 per 100,000 and the case fatality rate of 0.47%. Digestive symptoms were found in all cases. Systemic symptoms and signs, neurological symptoms, and urinary symptoms were found in 28.90% (124/429), 11.66% (50/429), and 4.90% (21/429) of the cases, respectively. The proportion of cases with incubation period <6 h was 85.78%, and those with ≥6 h accounted for 14.22%. The peak period of poisoning occurred from June to October annually. Quzhou (Moran's I = 1.242, p < .05) and Lishui (Moran's I = 0.759, p < .05) with mild climate, more mountains, and abundant rainfall were "hot spots" for the incidence of wild mushroom poisoning, showing a state of high-incidence aggregation. Epidemiological analysis showed that there were seasonal, high-incidence areas and high-risk groups in wild mushroom poisoning. The government should give early warning to high-incidence areas and strengthen publicity to high-risk groups before wild mushrooms mature every summer and autumn. In addition, we recommend that ordinary people not pick wild mushrooms outdoors for consumption, because it is difficult to distinguish whether wild mushrooms are poisonous and do not buy wild mushrooms of unknown sources.

