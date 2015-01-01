|
Citation
|
Snippen JR, Cheyney M, Drake SA. J. Forensic Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35037699
|
Abstract
|
Despite persistent efforts to advance infant death investigation, most sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUIDs) remain unexplained. Law enforcement officials contribute to SUID investigations throughout the United States, but their impacts on these investigations have not been adequately examined. In this exploratory study, 26 law enforcement officials were interviewed about their experiences and perspectives with SUID investigations. Thematic analysis of qualitative data revealed three specific difficulties law enforcement encounter during SUID investigations: (1) inadequate preparation; (2) overwhelming emotions; and (3) a victim-suspect dilemma.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
training; emotion; consistent approach; death investigation; infant death; law enforcement; SUID; victim-suspect dilemma