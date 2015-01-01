SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sims TJ. Br. J. Child Health 2021; 2(4): 189-194.

(Copyright © 2021, MA Healthcare)

10.12968/chhe.2021.2.4.189

unavailable

Children are a vulnerable group in society; most parents and caregivers will do anything in their power to love and protect their children from harm. Sadly, not all individuals are able to deliver such provisions. Some individuals choose to exploit this vulnerability. This literature review looks at the prognosis for those who have experienced adversity and its longer-term effects on mental health. It illustrates research around the role that individual resilience plays in the process of moving beyond adversity and living a fulfilled life, in contrast to how the negative effects of experiencing childhood adversity can potentially manifest into mental illness in later life. Research papers on each topic were reviewed, considering the quality of the research, as well as identifying flaws in its quality in certain areas. A recommendation for further study and service provision concludes the review.


Adversity; Attachment; Mental illness; Resilience

