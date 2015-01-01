Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is common for children to accidentally ingest chemical drugs with different degrees of toxicity. Meperfluthrin is a highly effective and easy-to-use pyrethroid pesticide with low toxicity. It is widely used in electric mosquito coils. This type of electric mosquito coil is used in daily life, which increases the chance of exposure among children and, consequently, may lead to accidental ingestion. There are only few reports of meperfluthrin poisoning causing lung injury in children. We report a rare clinical case of lung injury wherein a child ingested meperfluthrin orally. CASE PRESENTATION: We report the case of a 1-year-old boy who accidentally swallowed an electric mosquito coil containing meperfluthrin and developed cough and fever. The patient's parents observed him swallowing the electric mosquito coil (Qiangshou®). Although he was stopped, the child had already swallowed approximately 10 ml of the liquid. According to the instructions, it contained 9 mg/ml of meperfluthrin, thus, it was assumed that he ingested meperfluthrin at a dose of approximately 90 mg. Computed tomography (CT) of his lungs showed uneven brightness in both lungs with multiple spots, scaly shadows, and mesh. Density of the shadows indicated lung parenchymal and interstitial lung disease. Lung tidal function tests indicated obstructive ventilation dysfunction. After evaluation and treatment, his cough drastically reduced, his fever disappeared, and his lung CT findings showed improvement. Therefore, accidental ingestion of meperfluthrin led to acute lung injury in a paediatric patient. Because of prompt treatment, his lung lesions recovered well.



CONCLUSIONS: Meperfluthrin causes airway mucosal damage and hypersensitivity. Lung CT and lung tidal function measurements can be used to monitor changes in the condition. Presently, there is a lack of specific detoxification drugs for meperfluthrin poisoning. Thus, the focus of treatment is to protect the airway mucosa and reduce inflammatory reactions.

Language: en