Ross EE, Garcia I, Anderson M, Spurrier R. BMJ Case Rep. 2022; 15(1): e245959.

(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bcr-2021-245959

35039356

Our institution saw three cases of moderate to severe injury in children under 7 years of age caused by falls from mechanical bulls at private parties. Injuries sustained included long bone fracture, skull fracture and intracranial haemorrhage. The circumstances of these injuries led our institution's injury prevention team to investigate the safety protocols of local vendors, revealing limited regulation of safety equipment, rider age or height minimums and training for the operation of mechanical bulls. This information was reported to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission in order to reduce instances of these serious injuries in young children.


trauma; paediatrics; orthopaedic and trauma surgery

