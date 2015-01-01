|
Citation
Townsend E, Ness J, Waters K, Rehman M, Kapur N, Clements C, Geulayov G, Bale E, Casey D, Hawton K. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35042280
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Self-harm, a significant and increasing global problem in children and adolescents, is often repeated and is associated with risk of future suicide. To identify potential interventions, we need to understand the life problems faced by children and adolescents, and by sub-groups of younger people who self-harm. Our aims were to include the following: (a) investigate the type and frequency of life problems in a large sample of children and adolescents who self-harmed. (b) Examine whether problems differ between those who repeat self-harm and those who do not.
Language: en
Keywords
gender; self-harm; children and adolescents; Life problems; repetition