Abstract

Inhalation injury is a serious complication in patients with burns that dramatically increases their morbidity and mortality. These patients are always suspected of having inhalation injury with potential intoxication. We usually encounter carbon monoxide intoxication, but it is necessary to think about the possibility of poisoning by other combustion products. Cyanide intoxications are less common, but their diagnosis and treatment are more complicated. The diagnosis can only be based on the history, clinical findings, and indirect laboratory signs. Direct determination of plasma cyanide levels is not generally adopted in routine clinical practice. Nowadays, several specific antidotes with different mechanisms of action are available. There are no clear guidelines on the antidote of choice, as the evidence base is limited by a lack of randomised controlled trials in humans. In two mini case reports, we present our experience with the diagnosis and therapy of patients with suspected cyanide poisoning.

Language: en