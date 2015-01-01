|
Hannah Lee J, Suh H. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group
35044878
OBJECTIVE: College drinking is a significant individual and societal problem, and thus, identifying risk factors to alcohol-related problems has been an important line of inquiry. Adding to this rich literature, the current study examined whether perfectionism dimensions were associated with alcohol-related problems and whether a poor self-regulation process linked these associations. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 410 university students completed measures pertaining to perfectionism, procrastination, and negative consequences of alcohol use.
Consequences of alcohol use; health behaviors; perfectionism; procrastination; self-regulation resource model