Santos ACPO, Camargo CL, Vargas MAO. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2022; 75(Suppl 2): e20200785.

OBJECTIVES: to analyze the hospital structure elements that demarcate (in)visibilities of institutional violence in hospitalized children.

METHODS: this is a descriptive-exploratory qualitative study that used approaches with Foucault's thinking. Ten companions and 39 healthcare professionals from a university hospital in Salvador, Bahia participated. Data collection took place from November 2018 to June 2019 through semi-structured interviews. The discourse analysis method was used. The study was approved by the Institutional Review Board.

RESULTS: institutional violence was understood in the violations and invisibilities of the structure of health services through the problems: in infrastructure (physical structure, lack of human and material resources, scrapping of equipment); administrative and management; pilgrimage.

FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: it is necessary to realize the invisibilities of the infrastructure to act in confronting institutional violence to hospitalized children.


