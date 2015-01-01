Abstract

OBJECTIVE: As a result of an aging population, mobility scooter use is increasing in Western countries. Consequently, an increase in mobility scooter-related injuries (MSRIs) is observed. Yet there is a paucity of studies in the literature assessing MSRIs. The purpose of this study was to investigate mechanism, severity, and localization of injury of MSRIs in the emergency department (ED) of a Dutch level 2 trauma center over a 9-year period.



METHODS: This was a retrospective study of MSRIs in the ED of a teaching hospital in the Netherlands between January 2010 and December 2019. All patients with an MSRI were included, as long as they were the driver of the vehicle. Data were collected from electronic patient files. The primary outcomes were severity of injury, defined by the Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) and Injury Severity Score (ISS), and mechanism and localization of injury.



RESULTS: A total of 382 patients were identified. Of these, 208 (54.3%) were female and the median age was 76 years (interquartile range [IQR] = 67.0-83.0). The median Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) was 5.0 (IQR = 4.0-6.0). Three (0.8%) patients had an ISS ≥ 16. The median ISS was 3.0 (IQR = 1.0-5.0). The lower extremity was the most commonly injured body region (46.5%), followed by head injury (36.3%), external injury (31.6%), and upper extremity injuries. Fractures were most commonly observed in the shoulder (10.2%), hip (8.9%), and ankle (6.3%). Most crashes were single-vehicle accidents (87.2%) and the most common mechanism of injury was rollover of mobility scooter (49.3%). Almost half of the patients (44.1%) had a fracture and the admission rate was 28.2% with a median length of stay (LOS) of 10 days. Fifty (13.1%) patients required surgery, of which 58% were hip repair surgery.



CONCLUSION: In this cohort of MSRIs, mobility scooter users had a median age of 76 years and severe comorbidity was common. Based on ISS, patients had a mild injury profile. However, the relatively high admission and surgery rates reflect the potential serious consequences of MSRIs and the obvious vulnerability of this population.

