Abstract

In the current research, young and elderly cyclists answered a questionnaire about their predictions and decisions at an unsignalized intersection. They saw a picture of a cyclist trying to cross an unsignalized intersection and answered questions as if they were the cyclist. Similarly to Kinosada & Usui (2012), the results showed that for both young and elderly cyclists, the expectation that approaching vehicles would yield and crossing intention were positively correlated. Note that when an approaching vehicle was distant, the correlation coefficient was smaller for the elderly than for the young cyclists. Factors relating to crossing intention may differ between the young and the elderly cyclists.



本研究では，若年者と高齢者を対象に，無視号交差点を自転車で横断する際の予測や意思決定に関する質問紙調査を実施した．回答者は，自転車利用者が非優先道路側から無信号交差点を横断しようとしている写真を見ながら，自身が同様の環境に遭遇した場面を想定して回答した．回答者の年齢によらず，若年者を対象とした先行研究（Kinosada & Usui, 2012）と同様に，接近車両が道を譲ることに対する期待の強さと，当該交差点を横断しようとする意図の強さの間に正の相関関係が認められた．ただし接近車両が交差点から離れている場合には，高齢者は若年者に比べてこれらの相関関係が小さく，横断意図の強さと関係する要因は，自転車利用者の年齢によって異なる可能性がある．

