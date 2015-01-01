|
Kinosada Y. Traffic Sci. 2021; 52(1): 13-17.
自転車利用者の道を譲られる期待と横断意図の関係 －若年者と高齢者の比較－
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Traffic Sciences)
PMID
In the current research, young and elderly cyclists answered a questionnaire about their predictions and decisions at an unsignalized intersection. They saw a picture of a cyclist trying to cross an unsignalized intersection and answered questions as if they were the cyclist. Similarly to Kinosada & Usui (2012), the results showed that for both young and elderly cyclists, the expectation that approaching vehicles would yield and crossing intention were positively correlated. Note that when an approaching vehicle was distant, the correlation coefficient was smaller for the elderly than for the young cyclists. Factors relating to crossing intention may differ between the young and the elderly cyclists.
Language: ja
responsibility; road-crossing; traffic accident; 交通事故; 自転車; 道路横断