Abstract

In this study, critical situations relating to students with emotional and behavioral problems in inclusive German secondary schools were analyzed. The objective was to identify behaviors and behavioral patterns that impede or even terminate the inclusive education of students with emotional and behavioral disorders. Critical situations, their antecedent conditions, and consequences were collected using Flanagan's critical incident technique in group discussions with teachers (N = 77). The situations were categorized using qualitative content analysis. Students' behaviors in the critical incidents were disruptive behaviors, displays of aggression toward classmates, and behaviors perceived as unusual. A distinctive category involved situations on students enjoying special treatment because more favorable conditions for examinations were provided and misbehaviors were handled in lenient ways. This elicited feelings of unfair advantage from other students and had an adverse impact on class dynamics. A strong influential factor was parents prohibiting disclosure of information about their children's disorder(s). Therefore, measures especially on class level are expedient, such as sensitizing processes making students understand that misbehavior and disorders lead to disadvantages and that special treatment is to compensate for these disadvantages. Moreover, individual agreements between schools and parents may be arrived at to negotiate the modalities of an information disclosure.

