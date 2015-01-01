Abstract

Background/Objective: Cyberbullying is one of the social problems of most concern in educational spheres, especially in adolescence, where victimization experiences have been associated with episodes of anxiety and depression. The aim of this work was to analyze the relationship between cybervictimization, anxiety and depression in adolescence in a meta-analysis and identify the moderating variables that could help to explain the various correlations.



METHOD: A search for cross-sectional studies was conducted in the Web of Science, Scopus, and PsycINFO databases. Of the 156 studies identified, finally 13 met inclusion criteria, with a total of 7,348 participants.



RESULTS: The results show statistically significant correlations between cybervictimization and anxiety (r =.31) and cybervictimization and depression (r =.28), with moderate-to-large effect sizes. The meta-regression analysis showed that the percentage of women and continent are moderating variables in the relationship between cybervictimization with depression and anxiety.



CONCLUSIONS: In conclusion, misuse of the new information and communication technologies can lead to psychological and social maladjustment of individuals, with negative repercussions on their development.



Antecedentes/Objetivo:



El ciberacoso es uno de los problemas sociales de mayor preocupación en los ámbitos educativos, especialmente en la adolescencia, en la que las experiencias de victimización se han asociado a episodios de ansiedad y depresión. Se diseñó un estudio con el objetivo de analizar la relación entre cibervictimización, ansiedad y depresión en la adolescencia mediante un meta-análisis e identificar las variables moderadoras que podrían ayudar a explicar las distintas correlaciones.



Método:



Se realizó una búsqueda de estudios transversales en las bases de datos Web of Science, Scopus y PsycINFO. De los 156 estudios identificados, finalmente 13, con un total de 7,348 participantes, cumplieron con los criterios de inclusión.



Resultados:



Los resultados sugieren correlaciones estadísticamente significativas entre cibervictimización y ansiedad (r =.31) y cibervictimización y depresión (r =.28). El análisis de meta-regresión mostró que el porcentaje de mujeres y continente son variables moderadoras en la relación de cibervictimización con depresión y ansiedad.



Conclusiones:



En conclusión, el mal uso de las nuevas tecnologías de la información y la comunicación puede provocar un desajuste psicológico y social de las personas, con repercusiones negativas en su desarrollo.

