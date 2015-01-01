Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Game-based interventions can easily disseminate health information to hard-to-reach populations, such as sexual and gender minority youth (SGMY; e.g., gay/lesbian, bisexual, and transgender youth). SGMY disproportionately experience health problems, which have been attributed to greater violence victimization, such as bullying. Nevertheless, few interventions exist to improve health outcomes for bullied SGMY. Since game-based interventions offer economically viable and easily scalable solutions, we explored why bullied SGMY play games, the gaming characteristics they enjoy, and their preferences for future game-based interventions.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted semistructured qualitative interviews with 20 14- to 18-year-old U.S.-residing bullied SGMY recruited from social media. We asked participants about their current gaming experiences, preferences, and suggestions for future games and then conducted thematic analysis.



RESULTS: The majority of SGMY reported playing games to experience positive feelings associated with higher degrees of agency. Through controlling in-game storyline and character customization settings, SGMY described feeling safe and engaged in game play. In addition, SGMY reported playing games as a distraction from the real world. Coping with stress and other negative emotions was a commonly reported motivation for playing games, as was gleaning happiness independent from stress management. Furthermore, SGMY mentioned using games to connect with people, both in-person and virtually, to develop and maintain friendships.



CONCLUSION: This study highlights specific methods of tailoring games to the interests of bullied SGMY. In addition, our findings are preliminary indicators that SGMY may use games to achieve healthy psychosocial developmental milestones. This study may be integral in informing the development of future game-based interventions for SGMY.

