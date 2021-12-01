Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine geographical variations in the association between bullying victimization and sleep loss over worry among adolescents.



METHODS: We used data from the Global School-based Student Health Survey conducted between 2003 and 2017 in 91 countries across the globe. Sleep loss was categorised as: none/minimum (reported never or rarely sleep loss), moderate (reported sometimes), and severe (reported most of the time or always). We obtained country-specific estimates from multiple multinomial logistic regression analyses and pooled estimates from meta-analyses.



RESULTS: Of 282,036 adolescents 13-17 years of age, 28.1% (male: 25.4%, female: 31.0%) and 8.4% (male: 7.3%, female: 9.5%) of adolescents reported moderate and severe sleep loss respectively. Adolescents who frequently experienced bullying (≥3 per 30 days) reported higher prevalence of severe sleep loss. Meta-analyses showed that increased frequency of bullying victimization is associated with increased odds of sleep loss, with adolescents who experienced bullying for ≥3 days in the past 30 days were 1.65 and 2.65 times more likely than adolescents without being bullied to experience respectively moderate (OR 1.65, 95% CI: 1.59-1.72) and severe (OR 2.65, 95% CI: 2.52-2.79) sleep loss. Irrespective of sex, the association between bullying victimization and sleep loss was significant in all regions, income groups, and in all but a few countries.



CONCLUSIONS: Increased frequency of bullying victimization is positively associated with increased sleep loss among adolescents. Appropriate policies and programmes to stop bullying at school could help downgrade the risk of sleep loss among adolescents.

