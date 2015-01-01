|
Hashemi L, Fanslow J, Gulliver P, McIntosh T. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e771834.
35058819
Background and Objectives: The intergenerational impacts of parental exposure to violence during childhood and adulthood have largely been investigated separately. This limits our understanding of how cumulative violence exposure over a lifespan elevates the risk of subsequent generation's maladjustment. To address this, we examined if parental exposure to violence during childhood and during adulthood was associated with increased emotional-behavioural and school difficulties among the children of these parents. Further, we examined if parental exposure to cumulative violence increased the odds of their children experiencing difficulties. Participants and Setting: 705 participants (354 mothers and 351 fathers) from the 2019 New Zealand Family Violence Survey, a population-based study conducted in New Zealand between March 2017 and March 2019.
Language: en
New Zealand; child's outcomes; emotional-behavioural difficulties; intergenerational impact; parental violence exposure; school difficulties