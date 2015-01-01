SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang H, Tang J, Dill SE, Xiao J, Boswell M, Cousineau C, Rozelle S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(2): e765.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph19020765

35055587

School bullying is a widely recognized problem in developed countries, but remains under-investigated in developing countries, especially in remote rural areas. In this paper, we examine the prevalence, correlates, and consequences of bullying victimization and its relation to educational performance and creative attitudes. Using data from 10,528 students across 120 primary schools in rural China, we find an alarmingly high prevalence of bullying victimization and that several individual, family, and school characteristics are correlated with bullying victimization. Analyses indicate students who are bullied frequently score lower in Chinese, reading, and math tests and creative attitudes. Taken together, the results demonstrate a need for further research and policy interventions to reduce bullying in schools.


bullying; creativity; educational performance; rural China

