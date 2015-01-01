Abstract

BACKGROUND: Safeguarding children and adolescents from unintentional injuries is a significant concern for parents and caregivers. With them staying more at home during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, more educational tools and valid educational programs are warranted to improve parental knowledge and awareness about childhood and adolescences' safety. This study aims to explore the effectiveness of childhood and adolescence safety campaigns on parents' knowledge and attitude toward preventable injuries.



METHODS: This was a pre-post experimental study, in which the predesigned assessments were used as an evaluation tool before and after attending a childhood and adolescence safety campaign. The pre-post assessment question included questions to evaluate the socio-demographic status, followed by knowledge questions in line with the current childhood and adolescence safety campaign. The outcomes of interest were assessed before and after attending the campaign's stations.



RESULTS: Three hundred eight parents volunteered to participate in this study. Their knowledge score improved from 36.2 [standard deviation (SD) 17.7] to 79.3 (SD 15.6) after attending the Campaign (t value = 34.6, P < .001). Both, perceptions on the preventability of accidents and the parents' perceived usefulness of educational campaigns showed improvements, with (t value = 6.3, P < .001) and (t value = 3.097, P < .001), respectively.



CONCLUSION: The educational childhood and adolescence safety campaign for caregivers in Saudi Arabia resulted in a significant increase in the overall knowledge and attitudes toward childhood and adolescence's safety. As children and adolescents are currently staying at home more, additional educational tools and programs are warranted to promote safe practices among parents and caregivers.

Language: en