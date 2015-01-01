|
Sutton CE, Monaghan M, Case S, Greenhalgh J, Wright J. Sustainability 2022; 14(2): e854.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
This article examines the problematic reductionism and decontextualising nature of hegemonic youth justice intervention evaluation and offers a way ahead for a realistic, context-sensitive approach to intervention evaluation in the youth justice field. It opens by considering how the development of risk-based youth justice interventions in England and Wales flowed from and fed into the modernisation and resultant partiality of the 'evidence-base', which shaped youth justice practice. It then moves to a critical review of the emergence and continued influence of risk-based interventions and the 'What Works' intervention evaluation framework in youth justice. In the closing discussion, this article envisages the potential of taking a realist approach to the evaluation of youth justice interventions to mitigate the limitations of current approaches to intervention selection and the evaluation of their 'effectiveness'.
Language: en