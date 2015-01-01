Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Childhood maltreatment is a potent known risk factor for psychopathology, accounting for nearly 30% of the risk for mental illness in adulthood. One mechanism by which maltreatment contributes to psychopathology is through impairments in emotion regulation. However, the impact of childhood maltreatment on adaptive regulation strategies remains unclear, particularly across positive and negative emotions.



METHODS: Using Mechanical Turk, we recruited a cross-sectional sample of 207 adults (21-69 years) with and without childhood maltreatment exposure to complete an emotion regulation task where they were shown positive and negative emotional pictures and were instructed to reappraise or accept their emotions, alongside a non-instruction comparison condition. Participants rated their emotional intensity following each image, as well as perceived effectiveness of each strategy at the end of each block. We first investigated the impact of image valence and strategy use on the intensity of post-image emotions, followed by interacting both maltreatment exposure and severity with valence and strategy.



FINDINGS: Surprisingly, maltreated individuals showed significantly higher emotional intensity compared to non-maltreated individuals, specifically toward positive images (F(2,194.6) = 5.01, p < 0.01). When examining strategy, the use of acceptance to regulate negative emotions was equally effective across all levels of maltreatment severity (F(2,194.6) = 15.93, p < 0.001), while reappraisal was effective only at lower maltreatment levels.



CONCLUSION: These findings suggest that experiences of childhood maltreatment exert differential impacts on the ability to regulate positive and negative emotions using key adaptive regulation strategies, which has implications for both psychopathology risk and treatment interventions.

