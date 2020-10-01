SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Peck JL. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pedhc.2020.10.001

PMID

35065854

Abstract

The National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP) was the first-ever professional organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) and remains dedicated to advancing the NP role to improve child health. In 2016, NAPNAP Partners for Vulnerable Youth (NPVY) was established as a 501(c)(3) to take a leadership role in advocacy and education efforts for at-risk pediatric populations. NPVY launched the Alliance for Children in Trafficking (ACT), with far-reaching implications for nursing leadership to leverage expertise from collective organizational membership to improve health. This paper will demonstrate use of the Policy Circle model as a framework for planned policy change.

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en

Keywords

policy; child trafficking; Health policy; nurse practitioner; Policy Circle model

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print